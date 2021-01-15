Piper Sandler Raises Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $39.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,790.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,546 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 33.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

