Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,005,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 7,196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.