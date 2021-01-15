POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:POETF remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $187.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.83.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

