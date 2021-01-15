Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.53

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $19.50. Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 4,840 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.07 million and a PE ratio of -132.60.

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

