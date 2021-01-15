Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark upped their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The firm has a market cap of C$878.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.0429197 EPS for the current year.

In other Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.