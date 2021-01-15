Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

