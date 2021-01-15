Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 18,843 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 13.0% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,207,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,777,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.03. The stock had a trading volume of 282,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

