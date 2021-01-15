Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $26.50.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

