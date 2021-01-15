Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2698794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3399999 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

