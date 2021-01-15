Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Ebix makes up 1.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ebix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,005 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 247,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 7,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

