Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 63,315 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $27,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,071. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.