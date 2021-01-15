Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 275.3% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 86,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,724,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $550,000.

PHB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 14,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,319. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

