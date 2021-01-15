Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,156,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $778,801,000 after acquiring an additional 251,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after acquiring an additional 347,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

