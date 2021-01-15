Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,969. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

