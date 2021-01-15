Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 33,879 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 1.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 340,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter.

PXF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 105,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,623. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

