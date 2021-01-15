Prairiewood Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.09. 51,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

