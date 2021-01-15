Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 38136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,574.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,429,129.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

