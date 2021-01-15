PressOne Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,028.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $2,028.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00429526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.10 or 0.04137687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PRS is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone. PressOne’s official website is press.one.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

