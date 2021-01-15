PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon Sells 1,137 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

