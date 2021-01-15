Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.