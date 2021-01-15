Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

