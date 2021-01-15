Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eMagin were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eMagin alerts:

EMAN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,785. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

eMagin Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.