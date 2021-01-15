Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 118,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

