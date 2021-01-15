Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.32. 92,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

