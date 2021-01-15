Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,783,000 after buying an additional 599,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 714,796 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,440,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

