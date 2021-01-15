Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) traded down 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. 648,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,772,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

