Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.83 and its 200-day moving average is $265.14. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.