Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

