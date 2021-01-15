Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) traded down 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $44.14. 1,076,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 404,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $983,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

