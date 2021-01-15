ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.99 and last traded at $56.23. 1,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

Get ProShares Ultra Utilities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 10.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 95.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 222.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UPW)

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.