ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.