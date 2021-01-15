Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 6,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,407. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

