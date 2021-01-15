PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,737 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 119.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after acquiring an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $40,159,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

