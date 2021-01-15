Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OJSCY remained flat at $$6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

