Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. 22,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,216. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

