Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $63.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

PEG stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.39. 134,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

