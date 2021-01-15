Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.39. 1,864,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average is $216.99. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

