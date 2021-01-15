Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.