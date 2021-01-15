PubMatic, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 18th (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic’s (NASDAQ:PUBM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. PubMatic had issued 5,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $118,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PUBM opened at $29.99 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last three months.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

