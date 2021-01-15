Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.70

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 2321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $702.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.