Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 2,850,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,542. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,000 shares of company stock worth $24,024,485. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.