Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Issued By B. Riley

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acacia Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of ACIA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $114.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

