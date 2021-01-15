Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $142.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.