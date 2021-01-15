Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($4.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.50). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 372,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,182,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $105,164.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.