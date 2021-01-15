Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 458.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 146,170 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $8,779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,846,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

