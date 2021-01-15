Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

