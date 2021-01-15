Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

RUTH opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of -307.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.