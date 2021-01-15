Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 347,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $635,566.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,027,619 shares of company stock worth $54,308,185 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

