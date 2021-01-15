Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Target in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 105,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

