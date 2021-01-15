Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Essential Utilities, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

